Two killed in blast at military facility in Russia's Leningrad region, Mash reports
A blast at a military facility in Russia's Leningrad region killed two people, reported by the Mash Telegram channel.
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Two people were killed in a blast at a military facility in the town of Sertolovo in Russia's Leningrad region, the Mash Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )
