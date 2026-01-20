Trump says had a telephone call with NATO's Rutte concerning Greenland

Trump's Greenland Discussion with NATO

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a "very good" telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Meeting at the World Economic Forum

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. He did not specify who the various parties were.

Significance of Greenland for Security

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week's World Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)