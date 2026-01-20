Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Rzeszow and Lublin airports in Poland reopened after a temporary closure for military operations, with no threat to airspace.
WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Rzeszow and Lublin airports in eastern Poland reopened on Tuesday morning after they temporarily suspended operations in order to allow military planes to operate freely, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said.
Military aircraft were conducting routine operations in Poland on Tuesday and there was no threat to Polish airspace, Ewa Zlotnicka, a spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, told private broadcaster TVN24.
She declined to comment on what kind of aircraft were used.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Tom Hogue)
