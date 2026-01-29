Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Trump announced that Putin agreed to a one-week ceasefire in Kyiv due to cold weather, highlighting diplomatic efforts.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather.
"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, citing "extraordinary cold" in the region.
"It was very nice. A lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," Trump added.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Bo Erickson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
