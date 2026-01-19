Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
President Trump invites Polish President Nawrocki to join the Gaza Peace Initiative, emphasizing Poland's role in global diplomacy.
WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Polish President Karol Nawrocki has been invited to join the Gaza Board of Peace by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Polish president's foreign policy adviser said on Monday
The invitation was first reported by news website Onet, which cited two independent sources.
"President Nawrocki received an invitation from President Trump to participate in this council," Marcin Przydacz told a press conference. He added that the invitation demonstrated a recognition of Poland's role in the international arena.
