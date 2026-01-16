Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Greenland said he plans to visit the Danish territory in March, and that he believes a deal can be made.
"I do believe that there's a deal that should and will be made once this plays out," Jeff Landry told Fox News in an interview on Friday as a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers was set to meet leaders of Greenland and Denmark.
"The president is serious. I think he's laid the markers down. He's told Denmark what he's looking for, and now it's a matter of having Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio and Vice President JD Vance make a deal."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey;Editing by Alison Williams)
