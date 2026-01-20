Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
TotalEnergies anticipates higher refining margins in Q4 2025, despite lower oil and LNG sales. European refining margins rose 231%, offsetting lower crude prices.
Jan 20 - French oil major TotalEnergies expects lower oil and liquefied natural gas sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, but stronger downstream results, as higher margins on refining fuels partially offset lower crude prices
The company's European refining margin marker stood at $85.7 per metric ton in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 231% from the year prior.
(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk)
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for ease of storage and transport. It is primarily composed of methane.
Downstream results refer to the financial performance of the oil industry related to refining, distribution, and sale of petroleum products, as opposed to upstream activities like exploration and production.
Crude oil is a naturally occurring, unrefined petroleum product composed of hydrocarbon deposits and other organic materials. It is extracted from the ground and refined into various fuels.
A quarterly performance report is a financial document that summarizes a company's performance over a three-month period, including revenue, expenses, and profit margins.
Explore more articles in the Finance category