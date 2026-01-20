AstraZeneca to delist from Nasdaq, join NYSE in February

AstraZeneca's Listing Transition

Jan 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it would delist its American Depositary Shares and debt securities from Nasdaq and complete a direct listing of its ordinary shares and debt on the New York Stock Exchange, effective after market close on January 30, 2026.

Details of the Direct Listing

The ordinary shares and debt securities are expected to commence trading on the NYSE from February 2, with AstraZeneca maintaining its "AZN" ticker symbol.

Impact on Shareholders

The move is part of a shareholder-approved plan to unify the company's share listing structure, allowing investors to trade its ordinary shares across the London Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm and the NYSE.

Following implementation of the harmonised structure, AstraZeneca will shift from trading ADSs - which represent ordinary shares on a two-for-one basis - to a direct listing of its $0.25 ordinary shares, simplifying its multi-market trading setup.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru)