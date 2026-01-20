Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
AstraZeneca will delist from Nasdaq and list on NYSE by February 2026, simplifying its share structure and maintaining its 'AZN' ticker.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it would delist its American Depositary Shares and debt securities from Nasdaq and complete a direct listing of its ordinary shares and debt on the New York Stock Exchange, effective after market close on January 30, 2026.
The ordinary shares and debt securities are expected to commence trading on the NYSE from February 2, with AstraZeneca maintaining its "AZN" ticker symbol.
The move is part of a shareholder-approved plan to unify the company's share listing structure, allowing investors to trade its ordinary shares across the London Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm and the NYSE.
Following implementation of the harmonised structure, AstraZeneca will shift from trading ADSs - which represent ordinary shares on a two-for-one basis - to a direct listing of its $0.25 ordinary shares, simplifying its multi-market trading setup.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru)
A direct listing is a method for a company to go public by allowing existing shareholders to sell their shares directly on an exchange without the need for an underwriter.
American Depositary Shares (ADS) are a way for U.S. investors to buy shares in foreign companies, representing a specific number of the company's shares.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, where shares of publicly traded companies are bought and sold.
A ticker symbol is a unique series of letters assigned to a security or stock for trading purposes, used to identify the company on the stock exchange.
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is a stock exchange located in London, where shares of publicly traded companies are listed and traded.
