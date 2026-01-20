Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Czech defence firm CSG is launching a 3.8 billion euro IPO, offering 15.2% of shares to reach a market cap of 25 billion euros.
PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Czech-based defence firm Czechoslovak Group (CSG) is offering up to 15.2% of the company in an initial public offering of new and existing shares, giving it a market capitalisation of 25 billion euros ($29.19 billion), CSG said in its prospectus on Tuesday.
The offer price is 25 euros per share, according to the prospectus.
($1 = 0.8565 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)
