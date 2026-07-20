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The Trading Signals Most Investors Never Notice

Price charts often dominate discussions about financial markets, but experienced traders and institutional investors rarely rely on price movements alone. Behind every market move lies a range of underlying indicators that provide additional insight into market participation, liquidity, momentum and…

Price charts often dominate discussions about financial markets, but experienced traders and institutional investors rarely rely on price movements alone. Behind every market move lies a range of underlying indicators that provide additional insight into market participation, liquidity, momentum and overall market conditions.

These underlying signals rarely make headlines because they are less visible than daily price changes. Yet they often help explain why markets are moving rather than simply how much they have moved.

Modern trading increasingly incorporates multiple layers of market analysis, including trading volume, market breadth, liquidity conditions, volatility, sector leadership and execution data. Together, these indicators provide a more comprehensive understanding of market behaviour.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expanded its use of market analytics through its Market Information Data Analytics System (MIDAS), recognising the importance of detailed market data for understanding trading activity and market structure. (SEC)

Rather than acting as standalone predictors, these signals help investors build a broader picture of evolving market conditions and support more informed decision-making.

Price Alone Rarely Tells the Whole Story

Financial markets are influenced by thousands of transactions occurring simultaneously across multiple venues.

A rising market may appear healthy, but underlying trading activity may reveal:

weakening participation;

declining liquidity;

increasing volatility;

widening bid-ask spreads;

reduced institutional activity.

Conversely, markets experiencing short-term price weakness may still display improving internal conditions that indicate resilience.

For this reason, many professional investors evaluate several complementary indicators before drawing conclusions about market direction.

Market Breadth Often Reveals Hidden Strength

One of the most widely observed—but frequently overlooked—signals is market breadth.

Market breadth examines how broadly market movements are supported across individual securities rather than focusing solely on headline indices.

Common breadth measures include:

advancing versus declining stocks;

new highs versus new lows;

percentage of stocks above moving averages;

participation across sectors.

When market gains are supported by a broad range of companies, they may indicate stronger overall market participation.

Conversely, if only a small number of large companies are driving index performance, underlying market strength may be less widespread.

Professional investors often monitor breadth because it provides additional context beyond index performance alone.

Trading Volume Adds Important Context

Trading volume measures the number of securities exchanged over a given period.

While prices indicate direction, volume reflects the level of market participation behind those movements.

Higher trading volumes can indicate:

stronger investor participation;

increased market conviction;

improved liquidity;

greater institutional involvement.

Lower volumes may suggest more cautious trading conditions or reduced market activity.

The CFA Institute notes that volume remains a key element of market analysis because it contributes to understanding trading activity, market quality and execution conditions. (CFA Institute Research and Policy Center)

Liquidity Quietly Influences Every Trade

Liquidity is another signal that often receives less attention than price movements.

Highly liquid markets generally allow investors to transact efficiently with relatively limited impact on market prices.

Liquidity conditions can be assessed through indicators such as:

bid-ask spreads;

market depth;

trade sizes;

execution speed;

available counterparties.

Recent BIS research highlights that market liquidity varies across asset classes and over time, with changing liquidity conditions influencing trading efficiency, transaction costs and market resilience. (Bank for International Settlements)

Understanding liquidity helps investors appreciate how easily positions can be entered or exited under different market conditions.

Volatility Often Changes Before Market Direction

Volatility is commonly associated with market uncertainty, but it also provides valuable insight into changing market conditions.

Rather than focusing solely on price swings, professional investors monitor how volatility evolves over time.

Important volatility indicators include:

implied volatility;

historical volatility;

volatility term structures;

volatility indices;

realised market fluctuations.

Rising volatility can indicate increasing uncertainty or changing investor expectations, while declining volatility may reflect improving market confidence or more stable trading conditions.

Rather than acting as a directional signal on its own, volatility provides context that can help investors assess prevailing market environments.

Bid-Ask Spreads Reveal Market Efficiency

Every security is quoted with two prices:

the bid , representing the highest price buyers are willing to pay; and

the ask, representing the lowest price sellers are willing to accept.

The difference between these prices is known as the bid-ask spread.

Although often overlooked by individual investors, bid-ask spreads offer valuable insight into market conditions.

Narrow spreads generally indicate:

strong liquidity;

active market participation;

efficient price discovery.

Wider spreads may reflect:

lower liquidity;

increased uncertainty;

reduced trading activity;

heightened market volatility.

Monitoring spreads helps investors better understand the trading environment beyond headline price movements.

Order Flow Can Provide Additional Market Context

Professional trading desks often pay close attention to order flow—the balance between buying and selling activity entering the market.

Order flow analysis considers:

buying pressure;

selling pressure;

order size;

execution timing;

liquidity demand;

institutional participation.

Rather than attempting to predict prices directly, order flow helps explain how market participants are interacting with available liquidity.

Combined with other indicators, it can provide additional perspective on the strength or sustainability of market moves.

Relative Strength Highlights Market Leadership

Another overlooked signal is relative strength.

Relative strength compares the performance of one asset, sector or market against another over a specified period.

Professional investors frequently examine:

sector performance;

regional markets;

asset classes;

industry groups;

benchmark comparisons.

Persistent outperformance may indicate improving investor confidence in a particular area of the market, while sustained underperformance can reveal changing market preferences.

Rather than evaluating investments in isolation, relative strength helps identify where capital is increasingly being allocated.

Sector Rotation Reflects Changing Economic Expectations

Financial markets rarely move uniformly.

Different sectors often outperform at different stages of the economic cycle.

Professional investors monitor sector rotation to understand where investment flows are shifting.

For example, changes in leadership between defensive and cyclical sectors may reflect evolving expectations around:

economic growth;

corporate earnings;

interest rates;

inflation;

business investment.

While sector rotation does not predict future market movements, it provides useful context regarding changing investor sentiment and portfolio positioning.

Correlation Trends Offer Hidden Insights

Correlations measure how different assets move relative to one another.

Periods of changing correlations can provide important information about market conditions.

Investors frequently monitor correlations between:

equities and bonds;

currencies and commodities;

sectors within equity markets;

regional stock indices;

volatility and equity performance.

During periods of elevated market stress, correlations often increase as investors respond to broader macroeconomic developments.

Understanding correlation trends helps investors evaluate diversification and portfolio resilience rather than relying solely on individual asset performance.

Market Sentiment Provides Valuable Context

Market sentiment reflects the overall attitude of investors towards financial markets.

While sentiment alone does not determine future price movements, it can help explain shifts in investor behaviour and market participation.

Common sentiment indicators include:

investor confidence surveys;

volatility indices;

options market positioning;

fund flow data;

institutional positioning;

market participation trends.

Professional investors often compare sentiment data with market fundamentals rather than relying on it independently. When sentiment diverges from broader market conditions, it can provide additional context for understanding evolving market dynamics.

Risk Management Signals Should Never Be Ignored

Experienced market participants recognise that successful trading is not solely about identifying opportunities—it also involves managing risk effectively.

Several market signals contribute to risk assessment, including:

changes in volatility;

widening bid-ask spreads;

declining market liquidity;

increasing asset correlations;

reduced market breadth;

unusual trading volumes.

Monitoring these indicators helps investors understand whether market conditions are becoming more stable or more uncertain.

Rather than attempting to eliminate risk, effective risk management seeks to identify changing conditions early and support more disciplined decision-making.

The CFA Institute highlights that understanding market quality, liquidity and trading behaviour contributes to more informed investment decisions and stronger portfolio management.

No Single Signal Tells the Complete Story

One of the most important lessons in modern trading is that no individual indicator should be viewed in isolation.

Price, volume, liquidity, market breadth, volatility and sentiment each provide different perspectives on market behaviour.

For example:

rising prices accompanied by increasing trading volume and broad market participation may indicate stronger underlying market conditions;

rising prices with declining volume and weakening breadth may warrant closer observation;

increased volatility combined with widening spreads may suggest changing liquidity conditions rather than a clear market direction.

Professional investors therefore evaluate multiple indicators together to develop a more balanced understanding of market conditions.

Technology Is Expanding Market Analytics

Advances in trading technology continue to improve access to sophisticated market analytics.

Modern trading platforms increasingly provide real-time insights into:

execution quality;

liquidity conditions;

market depth;

transaction costs;

volatility patterns;

cross-market relationships.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also enhancing the ability to process large volumes of market data, helping identify patterns that may not be immediately visible through traditional analysis.

Importantly, these technologies are generally used to support human judgement rather than replace it.

As analytical capabilities continue to evolve, investors are gaining access to a broader range of information to better understand market conditions.

Looking Beyond the Headlines

Headline market performance often captures public attention, but many of the most informative trading signals remain beneath the surface.

Professional investors increasingly focus on understanding how markets are behaving rather than simply where prices are moving.

Indicators such as market breadth, liquidity, trading volume, order flow and sector leadership help explain the quality of market participation and provide additional context for interpreting price action.

This broader perspective encourages more comprehensive market analysis while reducing reliance on any single indicator or short-term market movement.

Conclusion

Financial markets generate a continuous stream of information beyond daily price movements. While headline indices and individual stock performance remain important, experienced investors often look deeper to understand the underlying forces shaping market activity.

Market breadth reveals the strength of participation. Trading volume reflects investor conviction. Liquidity influences execution quality and transaction costs. Volatility provides insight into changing market conditions, while order flow, sector rotation and relative strength offer additional perspectives on how capital is moving across markets.

No single signal can consistently explain every market movement. However, when analysed together, these indicators provide a more complete understanding of market conditions and support more informed investment decisions.

As financial markets become increasingly data-driven and technologically advanced, the ability to interpret these quieter signals is likely to become an even more valuable aspect of market analysis. Rather than replacing traditional investment research, they complement it by providing a richer picture of market dynamics and trading behaviour.

Key Takeaways

Price movements represent only one aspect of market analysis.

Market breadth helps measure the strength of overall market participation.

Trading volume provides context regarding investor activity and conviction.

Liquidity influences execution quality and transaction costs.

Bid-ask spreads offer insight into market efficiency.

Order flow helps explain buying and selling pressure.

Relative strength identifies areas of market leadership.

Sector rotation reflects changing economic and investor expectations.

Combining multiple signals provides a more balanced view of market conditions.

Technology continues to improve access to sophisticated market analytics.

FAQs

What are trading signals?

Trading signals are indicators derived from market data that help investors analyse market conditions, trading activity, liquidity, momentum and investor behaviour. They are used alongside fundamental and technical analysis rather than as standalone predictors.

Why is market breadth important?

Market breadth measures how many securities are participating in a market move. Broad participation generally reflects stronger market conditions, while narrow participation may indicate weaker underlying momentum.

How does trading volume help investors?

Trading volume indicates the level of market participation behind price movements. Higher volume often reflects stronger investor engagement and improved liquidity.

What does liquidity tell investors?

Liquidity indicates how easily securities can be bought or sold without significantly affecting market prices. Strong liquidity generally supports efficient execution and lower transaction costs.

Why do professional traders monitor volatility?

Volatility provides insight into changing market conditions, investor expectations and potential shifts in risk. It helps investors assess the trading environment rather than predict market direction.

Should investors rely on a single trading signal?

No. Professional investors typically combine multiple indicators—including price, volume, liquidity, volatility, market breadth and sentiment—to develop a more comprehensive understanding of market conditions.

References

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – MIDAS (Market Information Data Analytics System)

https://www.sec.gov/securities-topics/market-structure-analytics/midas-market-information-data-analytics-system U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – Market Structure Analytics

https://www.sec.gov/featured-topics/market-structure-analytics CFA Institute – Stock Market Structure, Volatility and Volume

https://rpc.cfainstitute.org/research/foundation/1990/stock-market-structure-volatility-and-volume Bank for International Settlements – Market Liquidity Measures and Their Properties

https://www.bis.org/publ/work1229.htm Bank for International Settlements – Market Microstructure: A Survey

https://www.bis.org/publ/work249.htm International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO)

https://www.iosco.org/ FINRA – Investing and Markets

https://www.finra.org/investors CME Group – Education: Market Fundamentals

https://www.cmegroup.com/education.html World Federation of Exchanges (WFE)

https://www.world-exchanges.org/ CFA Institute – Capital Markets Research

https://www.cfainstitute.org/

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