Tesla shares increased 1.8% in Frankfurt after announcing a $2 billion AI investment, aligning with after-hours trading trends.
LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tesla shares rose 1.8% in Frankfurt on Thursday, a day after the company said it will invest $2 billion in CEO Elon Musk's artificial-intelligence company xAI and that production plans for its Cybercab robotaxi were on track for this year.
The move was roughly in line with where Tesla's U.S. shares ended in after hours trading. They had initially risen about 3.5% in after-hours trading, but pared gains following details of Tesla's capital expenditure plans.
