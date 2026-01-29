Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Glencore reported an 11% drop in 2025 copper production, with output at the lower end of forecasts. A possible Rio Tinto takeover offer is expected soon.
LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Glencore on Thursday reported an 11% decline in copper production for 2025, though higher copper grades and improved recoveries at several mines boosted output in the second half.
The company said 2025 copper production was 851,600 metric tons, the lower end of its earlier forecast of 850,000-to-875,000 metric tons.
The market awaits a possible takeover offer from rival Rio Tinto for the smaller miner, expected by February 5.
(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Copper production refers to the process of extracting copper from ores and refining it into usable metal. It is a critical component in various industries, including electronics and construction.
Market reactions refer to the responses of investors and traders to news or events that affect financial markets. These reactions can influence stock prices, trading volumes, and overall market sentiment.
Explore more articles in the Finance category