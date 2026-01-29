Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Jan 29 (Reuters) - British over-50s holiday and insurance group Saga forecast higher annual underlying profit on Thursday, an improvement from its half-year guidance, driven by steady growth in its travel business and strong demand for ocean and river cruises.
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru)
A cruise is a vacation journey taken on a ship, where passengers can enjoy various amenities and activities while traveling to different destinations.
Annual profit refers to the total earnings of a company after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been deducted over a fiscal year.
Demand in economics refers to the desire and ability of consumers to purchase goods or services at a given price in a specific time period.
Underlying profit is a measure of a company's profitability that excludes one-time items or non-recurring expenses, providing a clearer view of its operational performance.
The travel business encompasses all services related to travel, including transportation, accommodation, and activities for tourists and travelers.
Explore more articles in the Finance category