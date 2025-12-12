Berlin eyes TenneT Germany majority stake, Boersen-Zeitung says

BERLIN, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - The German government is ‍in early ‌deliberations to acquire a majority stake in ⁠TenneT's German power ‌grid operations after agreeing in principle to take a 25.1% stake, newspaper Boersen-Zeitung reported on ⁠Friday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the financial paper ​said that Berlin is considering building ‌a consortium with financial ⁠investors such as Apollo, Blackstone or Brookfield.

The companies and the German economy ministry did ​not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The German government has also agreed in principle to buy a 25.1% stake ​in ‍the grid company ​from its Dutch parent, Boersen-Zeitung quoted the sources as saying.

Reuters last month cited an economy ministry document as saying such a deal was nearing completion.

Berlin has been considering buying a ⁠25.1% stake as part of a push to keep greater ​control over critical energy infrastructure and to arrange funding for massive investments needed for the transition to renewable ‌energy.

