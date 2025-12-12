Home > Headlines > Berlin eyes TenneT Germany majority stake, Boersen-Zeitung says
Berlin eyes TenneT Germany majority stake, Boersen-Zeitung says

December 12, 2025

BERLIN, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - The German government is ‍in early ‌deliberations to acquire a majority stake in ⁠TenneT's German power ‌grid operations after agreeing in principle to take a 25.1% stake, newspaper Boersen-Zeitung reported on ⁠Friday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the financial paper ​said that Berlin is considering building ‌a consortium with financial ⁠investors such as Apollo, Blackstone or Brookfield.

The companies and the German economy ministry did ​not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The German government has also agreed in principle to buy a 25.1% stake ​in ‍the grid company ​from its Dutch parent, Boersen-Zeitung quoted the sources as saying.

Reuters last month cited an economy ministry document as saying such a deal was nearing completion.

Berlin has been considering buying a ⁠25.1% stake as part of a push to keep greater ​control over critical energy infrastructure and to arrange funding for massive investments needed for the transition to renewable ‌energy.

(Reporting by Holder Hansen and Tom Sims, writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)

