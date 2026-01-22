Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
OSLO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its stake in Thailand's True Corporation for a total value of about 39 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.92 billion).
Telenor Group said it signed an agreement with Arise Digital Technology Company, owned by Khun Suphachai Chearavanont, to sell 24.95% in True, and agreed to a sale of its remaining 5.35% two years after the closing of the initial sale.
($1 = 9.9484 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jamie Freed)
