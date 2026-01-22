Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
EQT AB will acquire Coller Capital for $3.2 billion, funded through shares and cash, enhancing its investment portfolio.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - EQT AB said on Thursday it would acquire British investment firm Coller Capital for a base consideration of $3.2 billion, which will be funded through newly issued ordinary shares of the Swedish private equity firm, with up to $500 million in contingent consideration to be funded in cash.
An acquisition is a corporate action in which one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control of that company.
Private equity refers to investment funds that buy and restructure companies that are not publicly traded, aiming to improve their financial performance and eventually sell them for a profit.
Contingent consideration is a payment made to the seller of a business that is dependent on the future performance of the acquired business.
Equity represents ownership in a company, typically in the form of shares, and signifies the value of an owner's interest in the business after all liabilities have been deducted.
A financial community encompasses individuals and organizations involved in the finance industry, including investors, banks, and financial institutions, that interact and engage in financial activities.
