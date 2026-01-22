Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday, citing lower costs, and said it would increase dividend.
(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
