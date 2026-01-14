Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government survived a first vote of no confidence in parliament on Wednesday that had been called in protest against a sweeping trade deal agreed between the EU and the South American Mercosur bloc.
The motion, filed by the hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI), was backed by 256 members of parliament. 288 votes were needed for the motion to pass.
A second no confidence motion, filed by the far-right National Rally (RN) on the same grounds, will be voted on shortly.
