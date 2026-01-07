Telecom Italia and Fastweb team up for 5G rollout in Italy
ROME, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Wednesday it had defined a preliminary deal with Swisscom's Italian unit Fastweb to develop mobile access networks in Italy, in a bid to speed up the roll out of 5G infrastructure.
The agreement, first reported on Tuesday by Reuters, is a step towards a final contract expected in the second quarter of this year.
The accord provides that each operator shall be able to use the other's mobile radio access infrastructure in the areas concerned, avoiding the duplication of infrastructure, the statement said.
The sharing model, already adopted in other European countries, will allow to extend high-performing 5G coverage to underserved areas, it added.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)
