UK's Topps Tiles first-quarter revenue rises on strong demand
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) - British tile retailer Topps Tiles reported a 3.7% rise in first-quarter revenue, excluding CTD - a tiles business it acquired in 2024 - on Wednesday, helped by resilient demand from its trade customer base of builders and contractors.
