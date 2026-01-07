Pluxee's sales rise 9% in Q1 on client growth and retention
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) - French voucher and benefits company Pluxee reported 9% organic growth in its first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as it brought in new customers and retained the existing ones.
Total revenues reached 308 million euros ($358.94 million) in the first quarter of Pluxee's financial year compared to the 307 million euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.
The group confirmed its 2026 financial objectives amid the evolving regulatory framework in Brazil.
($1 = 0.8553 euros)
(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)
