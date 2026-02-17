Talks on Ukraine war settlement were tense, to continue, source tells Russian agencies
U.S.-mediated talks in Geneva on the Ukraine war settlement were tense, lasting six hours. Negotiations will continue with Russian and Ukrainian representatives.
Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-mediated talks in Geneva with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on a settlement to the Ukraine war were tense and are to continue on Wednesday, Russian news agencies quoted a source as saying on Tuesday.
"(The talks) were very tense," the source told the agencies. "They lasted six hours. They agreed to continue tomorrow."
The source said the talks lasted six hours and took place in different bilateral and trilateral formats
