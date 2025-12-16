Home > Headlines > Taiwan's global credibility on the line with disputed laws, president says
Headlines

Taiwan's global credibility on the line with disputed laws, president says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

TAIPEI, Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's global credibility is on the line and parliament should withdraw a series of ‍laws the ‌government opposes, President Lai Ching-te said amid a deepening dispute with the opposition, which has slammed ⁠him for ignoring the will of the people.

While ‌Lai won the presidential election last year, his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its parliamentary majority to the Kuomintang (KMT) and its much smaller ally the Taiwan People's Party.

Since the DPP controls the presidency it also runs the government in Taiwan's ⁠system, but the opposition has used its parliamentary majority to pass its own legislation and stymie government plans.

The current standoff between ​the government and the opposition stems from opposition-passed amendments last month ‌to a revenue allocation law, which granted more ⁠funds to local governments.

Lai's administration says that law, along with the reversing of pension reforms enacted in 2018, are fiscally unsustainable, and Premier Cho Jung-tai on Monday said he was refusing to ​enact the local government financing law.

In a video message posted to social media late on Monday, Lai said the laws should be withdrawn, and reiterated he was willing to go to parliament himself and speak to lawmakers.

"Dear fellow citizens, Taiwan is already a key hub of the global democratic camp; ​our stability ‍affects the entire world. We cannot ​allow flawed laws to weaken Taiwan's competitiveness, and we must not let the international community lose confidence in Taiwan," he said.

The KMT and TPP say the government is acting dictatorially by refusing to enact the legislation and is trampling on the rule of law by ignoring the will of the democratically-elected parliament.

KMT spokesperson Niu Hsu-ting said the DPP had already failed electorally this year, pointing to recall elections over ⁠the summer against a swathe of KMT lawmakers pushed by civic groups but supported by the DPP and which did not remove a single KMT ​lawmaker from office.

"When ordinary citizens thought the ruling party might finally calm down and heed public sentiment, what they got instead was more of the same low-level tactics: spreading rumours, making baseless accusations, and resorting to emotional blackmail and divisive tactics," he said.

The KMT has, ‌however, so far held off on a vote of no confidence in the premier, which could lead to the fall of the government and possibly new parliamentary elections. 

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Chris Reese)

Related Posts
EU to relent on combustion engines ban after auto industry pressure
EU to relent on combustion engines ban after auto industry pressure
US suspends technology deal with Britain, FT reports
US suspends technology deal with Britain, FT reports
Trump sues the BBC for defamation over editing of January 6 speech, seeks up to $10 billion in damages
Trump sues the BBC for defamation over editing of January 6 speech, seeks up to $10 billion in damages
Europe to launch international commission for Ukraine war damages
Europe to launch international commission for Ukraine war damages
South Korea's ADEL signs up to $1.04 billion Alzheimer's drug development deal with Sanofi
South Korea's ADEL signs up to $1.04 billion Alzheimer's drug development deal with Sanofi
'Battlefield' maker EA forecasts softer 2026 bookings amid slow spending, crowded holiday slate
'Battlefield' maker EA forecasts softer 2026 bookings amid slow spending, crowded holiday slate
Britain clinches upgraded South Korea trade deal
Britain clinches upgraded South Korea trade deal
Sydney mourns 15 killed as Israeli ambassador calls for greater Jewish protection
Sydney mourns 15 killed as Israeli ambassador calls for greater Jewish protection
Belarus' Lukashenko says Venezuelan President Maduro is welcome to move to Belarus
Belarus' Lukashenko says Venezuelan President Maduro is welcome to move to Belarus
Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon
Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon
German parliament suffers suspected cyberattack during Zelenskiy’s visit, FT reports
German parliament suffers suspected cyberattack during Zelenskiy’s visit, FT reports
European leaders agree Ukraine security guarantees should include European-led peacekeeping force
European leaders agree Ukraine security guarantees should include European-led peacekeeping force

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

UK military chief urges Britain to better prepare for Russia threat

UK military chief urges Britain to better prepare for Russia threat

Ukraine says underwater drones hit submarine, but Moscow denies damage

Ukraine says underwater drones hit submarine, but Moscow denies damage

Serbia's prosecutor files to indict minister in connection with Kushner project

Serbia's prosecutor files to indict minister in connection with Kushner project

French court jails Congo ex-rebel leader for 30 years

French court jails Congo ex-rebel leader for 30 years

Italy's Caltagirone group strengthens governance procedure over Generali, MPS stakes

Italy's Caltagirone group strengthens governance procedure over Generali, MPS stakes

France says cattle disease under control as farm protests continue

France says cattle disease under control as farm protests continue

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank, health ministry says

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank, health ministry says

Ukraine could gain NATO-like security assurances in US-proposed Russia peace deal

Ukraine could gain NATO-like security assurances in US-proposed Russia peace deal

European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle

European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle

Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing

Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing

US eases sanctions on three Belarus potash companies after prisoner release

US eases sanctions on three Belarus potash companies after prisoner release

ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation

ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation

View All Headlines Posts
;