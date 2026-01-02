Headlines
Swiss police: last 16 victims of New Year's bar fire have been identified
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 4, 2026
ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The last 16 people who died in the New Year's Eve bar fire at the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana have been identified, police said on Sunday.
This means all 40 victims of the blaze, which broke out at the Constellation bar early on January 1, have now been identified, Swiss police said.
Police said they would not give details of their identities.
(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Ros Russell)
