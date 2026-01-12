Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - A Swiss court ordered to keep in custody the co-owner of a bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana after a fire killed 40 people there on New Year's Day, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Monday.
(Writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Matthias Williams)
