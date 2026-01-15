Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's competition commission said on Thursday it launched a preliminary investigation into Microsoft's licensing fees in the country.
"The recent fee increases may constitute indications of an unlawful restriction of competition," the agency, also known as WEKO, said in a statement.
