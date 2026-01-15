UK Economy Surprises with Stronger Growth in November Driven by JLR

UK Economic Performance in November

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew more strongly than expected in November, boosted by the return to normal production at Jaguar Land Rover after a cyberattack which hit the carmaker and its suppliers.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% on the month after an unrevised drop of 0.1% in October, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that GDP would expand by 0.1% on a month-on-month basis.

Industrial Output and Car Production

Just under half of November's growth was accounted for by a 1.1% rise in industrial output, which in turn was driven by a 25% rise in car production after JLR's plants reopened - the biggest monthly increase in car production since July 2020.

Services Sector Growth

Output in Britain's dominant services sector also grew by more than expected in November, rising by 0.3% from October when it fell by 0.3%.

Future Economic Outlook

Previous surveys of Britain's economy had shown some signs of stumbling ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves annual budget statement on November 26 as speculation about possible tax increases weighed on the economy.

The Bank of England expects Britain's economy to have shown zero growth in the October-to-December period of 2025 although it thinks underlying growth is running at about 0.2% a quarter.

In the three months to November, the economy grew by 0.1%, the Office for National Statistics said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by David Milliken)