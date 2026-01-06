GENEVA, Jan 6 - No safety inspections were carried out since 2019 at the Swiss bar that burst into flames at New Year, killing 40 people, the mayor of the town of Crans-Montana said on Tuesday.

"We are profoundly sorry. We did not have an indication that the checks had not been done," Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud told reporters on the absence of fire checks between 2020-2025.

The mayor added that the sound-proof foam used in the bar "Le Constellation" was considered acceptable at the time.

Prosecutors have said that the fire that spread rapidly in the early hours of January 1 was likely caused by sparkling candles igniting the ceiling of the bar's basement.

All sparkler candles have now been banned inside venues, said the mayor at the press conference.

