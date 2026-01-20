Swiss Bar Owner Appears in Court Again After New Year's Fire Tragedy

GENEVA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The owner of a Swiss bar that caught fire on New Year's Day, killing 40 people, appeared before prosecutors on Tuesday for a second set of hearings in the criminal investigation, according to a lawyer present.

The French couple, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are suspected of crimes including negligent homicide.

Jacques Moretti, who is currently in police custody, is before prosecutors on Tuesday in Sion to examine his version of events, Romain Jordan, a lawyer for families of the victims, told Reuters.

Moretti's wife, who remains free, is due to be heard on Wednesday.

They have both voiced grief over the fire, which mostly killed teenagers, and said they would cooperate with the probe.

During initial hearings, Jacques Moretti said that a service door at the back of the "Le Constellation" bar was locked shut during the blaze, according to excerpts published by Swiss media.

He said he forced it open from the outside and found several people lying behind it.

Asked about this testimony, his lawyer Nicola Meier said it was a tragedy but denied it represented a locked emergency exit.

Local authorities for the ski town of Crans-Montana also face scrutiny after missing safety checks. The mayor's office said it withdrew a request to be a party to the case "out of respect for the victims".

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Thomas Seythal)