Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Tuesday she was "not minded" to intervene in the sale of the Telegraph newspaper for 500 million pounds ($672.30 million) to Daily Mail owner DMGT.
The Telegraph has been in limbo since 2023 when RedBird IMI - a joint venture between U.S.-based RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi's International Media Investments - tried to buy it, but it was unable to take control when Britain limited foreign ownership of newspapers.
"It is important to note that I have not taken a final decision on intervention at this stage," Nandy said in a statement, adding that her 'minded to' letter allowed parties to respond by January 26 before she makes a final decision.
($1 = 0.7437 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti)
