Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A Moscow court dismissed on Tuesday a motion by prosecutors to seize the assets of U.S. private equity fund NCH Capital in Russia, the Interfax news agency said, as Russian and U.S. representatives were due to sit down for talks in the Swiss resort of Davos.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian authorities have confiscated or placed under state management assets worth some $50 billion belonging to foreign and Russian owners, with courts generally backing the state's claims.
Prosecutors filed a lawsuit against NCH Capital and its founders, George Rohr, a U.S. citizen, and Moris Tabacinic, an Austrian citizen, seeking to ban NCH's activities in Russia on the grounds that the founders funded Ukraine's military forces.
NCH owns Russian agricultural producer AgroTerra, one of Russia's top 20 landholders, which was placed under temporary state management by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2024.
Interfax said the judge ruled the court would not hear the case and revoked the previously ordered interim measures. The agency did not provide further details.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )
NCH Capital is a U.S. private equity fund that has significant investments in Russia, particularly in the agricultural sector.
A private equity fund is an investment vehicle that raises capital from investors to acquire and manage private companies or assets.
A court ruling is a legal decision made by a judge or court regarding a case, which determines the outcome based on the law.
Explore more articles in the Finance category