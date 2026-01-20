Moscow Court Rejects Prosecutors' Attempt to Seize NCH Capital Assets

Court Ruling on NCH Capital

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A Moscow court dismissed on Tuesday a motion by prosecutors to seize the assets of U.S. private equity fund NCH Capital in Russia, the Interfax news agency said, as Russian and U.S. representatives were due to sit down for talks in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Background on NCH Capital

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian authorities have confiscated or placed under state management assets worth some $50 billion belonging to foreign and Russian owners, with courts generally backing the state's claims.

Details of the Lawsuit

Prosecutors filed a lawsuit against NCH Capital and its founders, George Rohr, a U.S. citizen, and Moris Tabacinic, an Austrian citizen, seeking to ban NCH's activities in Russia on the grounds that the founders funded Ukraine's military forces.

Impact on Russian Assets

NCH owns Russian agricultural producer AgroTerra, one of Russia's top 20 landholders, which was placed under temporary state management by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2024.

Interfax said the judge ruled the court would not hear the case and revoked the previously ordered interim measures. The agency did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )