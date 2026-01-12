Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had reduced a record fine imposed on U.S e-commerce giant Amazon to 752.4 million euros ($878.20 million) from an original amount of 1.128 billion euros.
The authority, which fined Amazon in 2021 for abusing its dominant position in logistics services, recalculated the penalty following a regional administrative court ruling last September.
($1 = 0.8568 euros)
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)
