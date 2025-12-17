Swedish explosives start-up gets permit for TNT factory
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Start-up Sweden Ballistics has received approval from Sweden's Land and Environmental court to start building a plant to produce the explosive TNT, it said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to boost munitions production in Europe.
Europe has increased production of artillery shells to supply to Ukraine in its defence against Russia's invasion and replenish depleted domestic stockpiles in case of a wider conflict.
Sweden Ballistics, known by the acronym SWEBAL, aims to reach annual production of around 4,500 metric tons of 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene, used in artillery shells, aerial bombs and anti-tank rockets, at its Nora plant by 2028.
"This approval is more than a green light for construction. It's a fundamental shift in Europe's ability to secure its own defence supply chain," SWEBAL CEO Joakim Sjoblom, said in a statement.
"To achieve true security of supply, we must bring every part of the chain - not just assembly - back inside Europe and inside NATO territory."
The European Commission has a target of producing 2 million rounds of 155 mm artillery shells annually by the end of this year but shortages of materials including TNT have been a problem.
Currently, Europe relies on Poland's Nitro-Chem - which also supplies the United States - and TNT imports from Asia, though several domestic production facilities are being planned.
In September, Finland's military agreed a procurement deal with Forcit Group to build a TNT production facility in Pori, Finland.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Barbara Lewis)
