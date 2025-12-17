STOCKHOLM, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Start-up Sweden Ballistics has received approval from Sweden's ‍Land ‌and Environmental court to start building a plant to produce ⁠the explosive TNT, it said ‌on Wednesday, as part of efforts to boost munitions production in Europe.

Europe has increased production of artillery shells to supply to Ukraine in ⁠its defence against Russia's invasion and replenish depleted domestic stockpiles in case of ​a wider conflict.

Sweden Ballistics, known by the ‌acronym SWEBAL, aims to reach ⁠annual production of around 4,500 metric tons of 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene, used in artillery shells, aerial bombs and anti-tank rockets, at its ​Nora plant by 2028.

"This approval is more than a green light for construction. It's a fundamental shift in Europe's ability to secure its own defence supply chain," SWEBAL CEO Joakim ​Sjoblom, ‍said in a statement.

"To ​achieve true security of supply, we must bring every part of the chain - not just assembly - back inside Europe and inside NATO territory."

The European Commission has a target of producing 2 million rounds of 155 mm artillery shells annually by the end ⁠of this year but shortages of materials including TNT have been a problem.

Currently, Europe relies ​on Poland's Nitro-Chem - which also supplies the United States - and TNT imports from Asia, though several domestic production facilities are being planned.

In September, Finland's military agreed a ‌procurement deal with Forcit Group to build a TNT production facility in Pori, Finland.

