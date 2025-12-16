STOCKHOLM, Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Sweden's greenhouse gas emissions rose 7% in 2024, reversing a downtrend in ‍recent years, ‌after the government eased rules on mixing biofuels in petrol and diesel, data showed ⁠on Tuesday.

The upturn in emissions will make ‌it harder for Sweden to meet its EU-mandated climate goals harder, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency said.

Sweden's emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases have been on a broad downward trend since 1990, ⁠but the current right of centre government has reversed some measures taken to fight climate change, including reducing ​the quantity of biofuels mixed in petrol and diesel.

Emissions from ‌the domestic transport sector rose 24% in ⁠2024 while emissions from heavy machinery rose 33%, figures from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency showed.

"The last 15 years have seen a trend of falling emissions (in transport) ​and we have had a good chance of meeting both our national milestone targets and our EU-related commitments," Roger Sedin, head of the climate goals unit at the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

"The increase in emissions in 2024 has made ​achieving these ‍harder."

Sweden has agreed to reduce ​emissions from the transport sector by 50% by 2030 compared to the level in 2005 under the EU's Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR).

Overall emissions, excluding CO2 taken up by forests and land use (LULUCF), rose around 3 million tonnes to 47.5 million tonnes compared in 2024.

POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT

One positive development was that the amount of carbon sequestered by forests and in other land use ⁠rose around 8 million tonnes to 54.3 million tonnes from 2023.

Sweden's forests cover around 70% of the country but their ability ​to take up CO2 has diminished in recent years due to climate-induced drought and increased logging among other factors.

Sweden aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Emissions have to be cut by 85% compared to 1990 ‌with the remaining 15% made up by CO2 uptake from the LULUCF sector and other measures.

Since 1990, Sweden has cut emissions by 33%.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton)