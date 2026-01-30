Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Signify launches a 180-million-euro cost-cutting plan after missing financial expectations, with a strategic review led by new CEO As Templeman.
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Signify, the world's biggest lights maker, on Thursday announced a 180-million-euro ($214.5 million) cost reduction initiative and a broad review of the business under its new chief executive, after it reported weaker-than-expected annual results.
The Dutch group reported full-year sales of 5.77 billion euros, missing analysts' consensus of 5.81 billion euros, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 511 million euros, which was 30 million euros less than analysts had expected, according to a poll distributed by Signify.
Signify's new CEO As Templeman, who took the helm in September, signalled major changes ahead, describing 2026 as a transitional year while the company conducts a comprehensive review of its strategy and portfolio. Signify will share conclusions at its Capital Markets Day event in June, it said.
The company is also pausing share repurchases during the review period, with the cost-cutting plan aimed at shoring up margins.
Signify did not give a sales guidance for 2026, but said challenging market conditions were expected to persist through the year. It projected an adjusted EBITA margin of between 7.5% and 8.5% and free cash flow generation equal to between 6.5% and 7.5% of sales.
($1 = 0.8391 euros)
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Cost-cutting refers to the strategies and actions taken by a company to reduce its expenses and improve profitability, often through measures like layoffs, budget reductions, and operational efficiencies.
EBITA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization. It is a financial metric used to evaluate a company's operating performance by focusing on earnings generated from core business operations.
A business review is a comprehensive evaluation of a company's performance, strategies, and operations. It often involves assessing financial results, market conditions, and identifying areas for improvement.
Explore more articles in the Finance category