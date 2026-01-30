Signify Initiates Cost-Cutting Measures Amidst Disappointing Results

Signify's Strategic Business Review and Cost-Cutting

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Signify, the world's biggest lights maker, on Thursday announced a 180-million-euro ($214.5 million) cost reduction initiative and a broad review of the business under its new chief executive, after it reported weaker-than-expected annual results.

The Dutch group reported full-year sales of 5.77 billion euros, missing analysts' consensus of 5.81 billion euros, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 511 million euros, which was 30 million euros less than analysts had expected, according to a poll distributed by Signify.

Signify's new CEO As Templeman, who took the helm in September, signalled major changes ahead, describing 2026 as a transitional year while the company conducts a comprehensive review of its strategy and portfolio. Signify will share conclusions at its Capital Markets Day event in June, it said.

Overview of Financial Performance

The company is also pausing share repurchases during the review period, with the cost-cutting plan aimed at shoring up margins.

Future Projections and Market Challenges

Signify did not give a sales guidance for 2026, but said challenging market conditions were expected to persist through the year. It projected an adjusted EBITA margin of between 7.5% and 8.5% and free cash flow generation equal to between 6.5% and 7.5% of sales.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)