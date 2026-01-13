Suedzucker Sees Quarterly Profit Growth Amid Weak Sugar Market

Suedzucker's Financial Performance Overview

HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker <SZUG.DE> on Tuesday reported an improvement in quarterly operating profit as a good performance in its non-sugar sector, especially fruit, helped offset the impact of a weak EU sugar market.

Quarterly Earnings Improvement

The German company said operating profit in the third quarter to end November 2025 of its 2025/26 fiscal year totalled 53 million euros ($61.81 million), up from an operating loss of 33 million euros in the same quarter the previous year.

Sugar Sector Losses

The company cut third quarterly losses from its sugar sector to 47 million euros from a 95 million euro loss last year.

Future Profit Forecast

Suedzucker confirmed its reduced forecast of full-year 2025/26 operating profits of between 100 and 200 million euros, down from 350 million last year.

The company had said in December it expected an improvement in third quarterly results but gave no reasons.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Miranda Murray)