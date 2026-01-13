Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker <SZUG.DE> on Tuesday reported an improvement in quarterly operating profit as a good performance in its non-sugar sector, especially fruit, helped offset the impact of a weak EU sugar market.
The German company said operating profit in the third quarter to end November 2025 of its 2025/26 fiscal year totalled 53 million euros ($61.81 million), up from an operating loss of 33 million euros in the same quarter the previous year.
The company cut third quarterly losses from its sugar sector to 47 million euros from a 95 million euro loss last year.
Suedzucker confirmed its reduced forecast of full-year 2025/26 operating profits of between 100 and 200 million euros, down from 350 million last year.
The company had said in December it expected an improvement in third quarterly results but gave no reasons.
($1 = 0.8575 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Miranda Murray)
Operating profit is the profit a company makes from its core business operations, excluding deductions of interest and tax. It reflects the efficiency of a company's operations.
Quarterly earnings refer to the profit or loss a company reports for a specific quarter of the fiscal year, providing insights into its financial performance and operational efficiency.
Explore more articles in the Finance category