Posted on January 13, 2026
Posted on January 13, 2026
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Tuesday its sales grew 12.4% organically in 2025, driven by higher cocoa prices that it passed through to customers, and slightly beat market expectations.
The company reported annual sales of 5.92 billion Swiss francs ($7.43 billion), compared with 5.90 billion francs seen in an LSEG poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.7971 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Bernadette Hogg in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
