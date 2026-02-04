Stellantis faces Peugeot model delays due to battery plant issues, Bloomberg News reports
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Stellantis is delaying Peugeot electric models due to battery production issues, affecting the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 for up to eight months.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis is facing delays to some electric models due to manufacturing difficulties at one of the company's battery makers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Fully electric models such as the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 are being delayed by as long as eight months because of production snags involving long-range batteries made by Automotive Cells Co., the report says.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Federica Mileo in Barcelona)
