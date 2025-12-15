Ex-South Korea President Yoon tried to provoke Pyongyang into armed aggression, prosecutor says
Ex-South Korea President Yoon tried to provoke Pyongyang into armed aggression, prosecutor says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol tried to provoke North Korea into mounting a military aggression to create justification for the December 2024 martial law declaration and to eliminate political opponents, a special prosecutor said on Monday.
The special prosecutor, Cho Eun-seok, told a briefing his team had indicted 24 people, including Yoon and five cabinet members, for their alleged involvement during his six-month investigation on insurrection charges.
(Reporting by Heejin Kim, Jack KimEditing by Ed Davies)