Southeast Poland airspace closed due to 'unplanned military activity', FlightRadar24 says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 7, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 7, 2026
Southeast Poland's airspace was closed due to unplanned military activity involving NATO aircraft, impacting Lublin Airport. Previous suspensions were noted at Rzeszow and Lublin airports.
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Airspace in Southeastern Poland has been closed again in recent hours due to "unplanned military activity", FlightRadar24 said on Saturday.
Lublin Airport is not accessible due to the military activity involving NATO aircraft operating in the area, the flight tracking service posted on X.
Eastern Poland's Rzeszow and Lublin airports suspended operations for a time last month, citing routine operations and no threat to Polish airspace.
