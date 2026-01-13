Manchester United Reaches Agreement with Carrick for Interim Role

Michael Carrick's Interim Management at Manchester United

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Michael Carrick for the former Middlesbrough manager to take charge of the Premier League team on an interim basis until the end of the season, a club source said on Tuesday.

Immediate Challenges Ahead

Carrick, who is also a former United player, faces an immediate baptism of fire with his first match being the derby against second-placed Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Team's Current Standing

The 44-year-old inherits a team in crisis, sitting seventh in the Premier League table - a whopping 17 points behind leaders Arsenal - and eliminated from both domestic cups.

Carrick's Previous Experience

The FA Cup exit in a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion has left United facing their shortest season since 1914-15, with just 40 games to play.

It is a return to familiar territory for Carrick, who previously served as caretaker manager in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.

British media reported both Carrick and Solskjaer were in contention for the interim role this time around.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing and Rohith Nair; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)