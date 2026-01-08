Soccer-Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Yorath dies, aged 75
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Former Leeds United and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath has died after a short illness, aged 75, his family said on Thursday.
Yorath spent nine years at Leeds, making 199 appearances and winning the English league title in 1974.
He earned 59 caps for Wales, 42 as captain, and went on to manage the national team.
"To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel," Yorath's children said in a statement.
Yorath's son Daniel died aged 15 from a genetic heart condition while playing in the garden in 1992. He had three other children, Louise, Jordan and Gabby, the latter a BBC sports presenter.
Yorath became the first Welsh player to appear in the European Cup final when Leeds lost to Bayern Munich 2-0 in 1975.
Yorath had spells at Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur and Vancouver Whitecaps, and his coaching career included a spell at Bradford City where he was in charge on the day of the Valley Parade fire in 1985 which killed 56 fans and injured 270.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
