Soccer-FIFA boss Infantino supports lifting ban on Russia
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
FIFA's Infantino supports lifting Russia's ban, citing lack of impact. Ukraine's sports minister criticizes this stance, while UEFA maintains the ban.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he wants Russia's four-year ban from international tournaments lifted because it had "achieved nothing".
Russian clubs and the national team have been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions since the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
"This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred," Infantino told Sky Sports.
"Having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help."
Infantino said FIFA should "actually never ban any country from playing football because of the acts of their political leaders."
"Somebody needs to keep the ties open," the 55-year-old added.
Ukraine sports minister Matvii Bidnyi said Infantino's comments were "irresponsible" and "infantile".
"They detach football from the reality in which children are being killed," Bidnyi told Sky Sports.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has maintained the war in Ukraine needs to end for Russia to be reinstated, echoing the statements at the UEFA Congress closing press conference last year in April.
Infantino also defended FIFA's decision to award a peace prize to United States President Donald Trump at the 2026 World Cup draw.
"So, whatever we can do to help peace in the world, we should be doing it, and for this reason, for some time we were thinking about [whether] we should do something to reward people who do something," Infantino said.
“Objectively, he (Trump) deserves it."
(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, is the international governing body for the sport of soccer, responsible for organizing major tournaments and setting the rules of the game.
UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, is the governing body for soccer in Europe, overseeing competitions like the UEFA Champions League and the European Championship.
A peace prize is an award given to individuals or organizations for their efforts in promoting peace and resolving conflicts.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category