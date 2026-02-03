Russia is ready for a new world with no nuclear limits, Ryabkov says
February 3, 2026
Last updated: February 3, 2026
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia is ready for the new reality of a world with no nuclear arms control limits after the New START treaty expires later this week, Russia's point man for arms control said on Tuesday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said that if the U.S. pumped lots of missile defence systems onto Greenland then Russia would have to take compensatory measures in its military sphere.
