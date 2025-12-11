Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - A fire which destroyed ‍a ‌stand at Finnish club FC Haka’s ⁠Tehtaan Kentta ‌stadium on Sunday was started deliberately, Finnish police said on Wednesday.

Police ⁠said one of three suspects, all under ​the age of 15 according ‌to Finnish broadcaster ⁠YLE, had admitted setting fire to an item that sparked ​the blaze which razed the wooden stand and burned part of the artificial pitch.

The incident ​came ‍after the ​club, one of the country’s most decorated sides with nine league titles, were relegated from the Veikkausliiga, Finland’s top division, in ⁠October.

The club from the town of Valkeakoski, 150 ​kms north of Helsinki, has launched a fund-raising campaign to help it recover from ‌the fire.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)