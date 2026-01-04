LEEDS, England, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Leeds United said a supporter died following a medical emergency at Elland Road before their Premier League draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

"Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road, following a medical emergency in the ground before kickoff," the club said in a statement.

"The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time."

Leeds drew 1-1 with United after Brenden Aaronson's opener for the home side was cancelled out by Matheus Cunha.

