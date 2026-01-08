Jan 8 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Thursday warned of lower annual profit due to weak demand at its Primark fashion chain in continental Europe, and subdued U.S. sales at its food business.

AB Foods expects group adjusted operating profit and earnings per share to come in below last year. It previously expected a rise in earnings for 2026.

"We expect the tough trading conditions to continue in the short term," said CEO George Weston.

Primark's sales growth was below its expectations in the 16-weeks to January 3, the company said, adding that it expected sales growth in the first half of 2026 to be in the low single-digits.

The company kept its forecast for the sugar and agriculture businesses, while downgrading outlook for the grocery and ingredients segments.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)