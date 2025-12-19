PARIS, Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - A Paris court ordered Shein to implement age ‍verification measures ‌for any adult products sold on its marketplace on Friday and ⁠set a 10,000 euro ($11,709) fine ‌for any breach, after uproar over childlike sex dolls for sale on its website.

The court rejected the French government's request to suspend Shein's website as ⁠a whole for three months, saying it would be "disproportionate", a decision that alleviates some ​of the pressure the Chinese online platform has ‌faced in France.

"We welcome this ⁠decision. We remain committed to continuously improving our control processes, in close collaboration with the French authorities, with the aim of ​establishing some of the most stringent standards in the industry, and we have been intensifying these efforts," a Shein spokesperson said in a statement following the ruling.

"Our priority remains protecting French consumers ​and ‍ensuring compliance with local ​laws and regulations," they added.

Shein has been at the centre of a scandal since France's consumer watchdog found banned weapons and sex dolls resembling children for sale on its marketplace, prompting a government attempt to suspend the platform.

The French government began proceedings to suspend ⁠Shein on November 5, less than two hours after its first ever physical store opened in the ​BHV department store in Paris.

Shein suspended its marketplace - where third-party sellers list their products - but its site selling Shein-branded clothing remains accessible. The company also stopped selling sex ‌toys on its marketplaces worldwide.

($1 = 0.8540 euros)

