French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Dec 19 (Reuters) - The French government will appeal a Paris court ruling that rejected its request for a three-month suspension of online platform Shein, it said in a statement on Friday after the court said such a suspension would be disproportionate.
