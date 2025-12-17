Home > Finance > Serco sees profit ahead of market view through 2026; CFO to retire next year
Finance

Serco sees profit ahead of market view through 2026; CFO to retire next year

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Serco on ‍Wednesday ‌forecast profit ahead of analyst expectations ⁠for this year ‌and next, boosted by a strong order book of defence contracts in the ⁠UK and North America.

The company, which delivers defence, ​security, immigration, health and transport ‌services to governments, ⁠has benefited from a surge in contracts as countries boost defence spending ​amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Serco expects its underlying operating profit to be around 270 million pounds ($359.91 million) for 2025 ​and ‍300 million ​pounds for 2026.

Analysts, on average, estimate 263 million pounds for 2025 and 285 million pounds for 2026, according to a company-compiled poll.

Separately, Serco said its ⁠finance chief, Nigel Crossley, would retire after 11 years ​with the firm and be replaced by the CFO of Belgian telecoms group Proximus Mark Reid ‌next year.

($1 = 0.7502 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

